Breaking News

Cole County election Update 4

These are with 14.92% of votes cast.

 

59th District State Rep. (Republican)

   Karen Leydens                    416                                    

   Rudy Veit                             654 

   Kendra Lane                           48

   Randy Dinwiddie                   42

   Rik Combs                               289

60th District State Rep. (Republican)

   Jane Beetem                           818

   Pat Rowe Kerr                        742

   Dave Griffith                           1676

60th District State Rep. (Democrat)

    Kevin Nelson                       524

    Sara Michael                       933 

Associate Circuit Judge (Republican)

   Cotton Walker                         3331  

   Timothy Anderson                 1858

Recorder of Deeds (Republican)

   Ralph Bray                               2295

   Judy Ridgeway                        2535

Prosecuting Attorney

   Mark Richardson                      2511

   Locke Thompson                       2653

Prop L (Jefferson City only)

          Yes                                       2129

           No                                        2809

U.S. Senate Race (Democrat and Republican Primary) Click here

State Auditor (Republican Primary) Click Here

U.S. House of Representatives District 3 (Republican) Click here

State Senator District 6 (Democrat) Click Here

Prop A statewide

Proposition A     97 of 3228 Precincts Reported
  YES 11,759 35.056%
  NO 21,784 64.944%
  Total Votes: 33,543

 

