Cole County election Update 4

These are with 14.92% of votes cast.

59th District State Rep. (Republican)

Karen Leydens 416

Rudy Veit 654

Kendra Lane 48

Randy Dinwiddie 42

Rik Combs 289

60th District State Rep. (Republican)

Jane Beetem 818

Pat Rowe Kerr 742

Dave Griffith 1676

60th District State Rep. (Democrat)

Kevin Nelson 524

Sara Michael 933

Associate Circuit Judge (Republican)

Cotton Walker 3331

Timothy Anderson 1858

Recorder of Deeds (Republican)

Ralph Bray 2295

Judy Ridgeway 2535

Prosecuting Attorney

Mark Richardson 2511

Locke Thompson 2653

Prop L (Jefferson City only)

Yes 2129

No 2809

U.S. Senate Race (Democrat and Republican Primary) Click here

State Auditor (Republican Primary) Click Here

U.S. House of Representatives District 3 (Republican) Click here

State Senator District 6 (Democrat) Click Here

Prop A statewide