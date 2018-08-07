Cole County election Update 4

These are with 14.92% of votes cast.
59th District State Rep. (Republican)
Karen Leydens 416
Rudy Veit 654
Kendra Lane 48
Randy Dinwiddie 42
Rik Combs 289
60th District State Rep. (Republican)
Jane Beetem 818
Pat Rowe Kerr 742
Dave Griffith 1676
60th District State Rep. (Democrat)
Kevin Nelson 524
Sara Michael 933
Associate Circuit Judge (Republican)
Cotton Walker 3331
Timothy Anderson 1858
Recorder of Deeds (Republican)
Ralph Bray 2295
Judy Ridgeway 2535
Prosecuting Attorney
Mark Richardson 2511
Locke Thompson 2653
Prop L (Jefferson City only)
Yes 2129
No 2809
Prop A statewide
|Proposition A
|97 of 3228 Precincts Reported
|YES
|11,759
|35.056%
|NO
|21,784
|64.944%
|Total Votes:
|33,543