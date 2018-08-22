Dig down deep! Help KWOS and the Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Veterans United Home Loans

Listen to KWOS Live
KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Veterans United Home Loans is today!

Please join us in our mission to send World War II, Korea and Vietnam Vets to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.

Donate Online

Text “HONOR” to the Steve’s Pest Control Text Line (800) 455-5257

Call To Donate

Call the Service Master of Columbia Phone Bank (573) 815 -7516

Thanks to all of our sponsors who help make an event like this possible:

Veterans United Home LoansService Master of ColumbiaFamily PawnGraf & Sons,Downtown Appliance, Xtreme Body & Paint, Fortified Roofing and Siding, Aurora Organic Dairy, High Street Dentistry, Tiger Express Car Wash, Jefferson City OilSteve’s Pest ControlBank of MissouriNancy Allison – Shelter Insurance and The Crossing – Columbia

