Election Day – lots on the Cole County ballot

It’s a packed ballot today. In Cole County voters will see the statewide
ballot question Proposition A – the Right to Work measure. Inside
Jefferson City voters will decide Proposition L – an internet use tax.

Five candidates are running for the GOP primary in the 59th House race,
along with one Democrat. In the 60th District three Republicans and two
Democrats are on the ballot.

Jefferson City Municipal Judge Cotton Walker is in the GOP primary for
Cole County associate circuit judge against Tim Anderson .. with the
winner taking on attorney Gaylin Carver in November.

Incumbent Recorder of Deeds Ralph Bray faces a GOP challenge from former
staffer Judy Ridgeway. The winner will meet Ted Stewart in November.

Mark Richardson faces a Republican primary challenge from Locke Thompson in
the Prosecutors race. The winner will see Deidre DK Hirner in the general
election.

