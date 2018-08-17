Federal charges in Walgreens hold up case

New federal charges are filed against three men accused of robbing a Jefferson City pharmacy.

Jerome King, Raymond Craig and Daijahn Antwan Reed are charged with robbing the Missouri Blvd Walgreens.

King, Craig and Reed held a gun on two staffers and tied up one worker. They’re accused of taking nearly $9000 worth of drugs, mainly thousands of tablets of prescription pain killers.

The three Indiana men are also charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence, committing an armed robbery that involved the theft of a controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and possessing oxycodone with the intent to distribute.

A fourth suspect has still not been captured following the late July hold up.