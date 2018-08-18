Fulton Man Indicted for Child Sex Crimes

A Fulton man is indicted for trying to entice a minor into illegal sexual activity. 21-year-old Michael Collins was charged by a federal grand jury this week for the crime, as well as for transporting a minor under the age of 14 across state lines to engage in sexual activity. The indictment claims he used the internet to commit the crimes between July and December of 2017. He’s already registered as a sex offender and on probation for a 2016 conviction in Callaway County for sexual misconduct involving a minor under the age of 15.