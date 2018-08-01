Fulton’s Animal Shelter needs your help

(KMIZ) — The Fulton Police Department and the Grabb Animal Shelter have requested several items after police officers seized 137 animals on Thursday.

Officials said the animals need the following items:

Recycled paper or pine shaving bedding (no cedar due to it being dangerous for some animals).

Cockatiel and parakeet food and treats.

Guinea pig and hamster food and treats.

Puppy training pads.

Hay for the lambs.

Chicken feed (chick starter and adult feed).

Donations can be drooped off at the Grabb Animal Shelter at 60 Industrial Drive in Fulton or call 573-642-7443 to make arrangements.