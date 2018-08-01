Listen to KWOS Live
Fulton’s Animal Shelter needs your help

(KMIZ) — The Fulton Police Department and the Grabb Animal Shelter have requested several items after police officers seized 137 animals on Thursday.

Officials said the animals need the following items:

  • Recycled paper or pine shaving bedding (no cedar due to it being dangerous for some animals).
  • Cockatiel and parakeet food and treats.
  • Guinea pig and hamster food and treats.
  • Puppy training pads.
  • Hay for the lambs.
  • Chicken feed (chick starter and adult feed).

Donations can be drooped off at the Grabb Animal Shelter at 60 Industrial Drive in Fulton or call 573-642-7443 to make arrangements.

