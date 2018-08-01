Fulton’s Animal Shelter needs your help

(KMIZ) — The Fulton Police Department and the Grabb Animal Shelter have requested several items after police officers seized 137 animals on Thursday.
Officials said the animals need the following items:
- Recycled paper or pine shaving bedding (no cedar due to it being dangerous for some animals).
- Cockatiel and parakeet food and treats.
- Guinea pig and hamster food and treats.
- Puppy training pads.
- Hay for the lambs.
- Chicken feed (chick starter and adult feed).
Donations can be drooped off at the Grabb Animal Shelter at 60 Industrial Drive in Fulton or call 573-642-7443 to make arrangements.