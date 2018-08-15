Get ready for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon!

Newsradio KWOS 950/104.5’s Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Veterans United Home Loans is coming up on August 24th!

Please join us in our mission to send World War II, Korea and Vietnam Vets to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.

Donate online and Family Pawn will MATCH it!

Thanks to all of our sponsors who help make an event like this possible:

Veterans United Home Loans, Service Master of Columbia, Family Pawn, Graf & Sons,Downtown Appliance, Xtreme Body & Paint, Fortified Roofing and Siding, Aurora Organic Dairy, High Street Dentistry, Tiger Express Car Wash, Jefferson City Oil, Steve’s Pest Control, Bank of Missouri, Nancy Allison – Shelter Insurance and The Crossing – Columbia