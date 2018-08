Good turnout already at polls in Cole County

Don’t worry about the horror stories about lost votes and double voters. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer says they have all the checks and balances in place on this election day …

Korsmeyer is sure the ballot questions and all the local races will bring out the voters. He’s calling for a 35 – percent turnout.

We’ll have election coverage tonight on News Radio – KWOS, KWOS.com, on Facebook and on Twitter.