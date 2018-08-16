UPDATE ** SSM St Marys confirms they will sell out to University Hospitals

SSM Health has confirmed it’s transferring ownership of two local Saint Mary’s Hospitals to MU Health Care. The official announcement today (thur) says the university will take over control of the facilities in Jefferson City and Mexico. It will take months before the ownership change is official. MU Health Care tried to negotiate a partnership with Boone Hospital in Columbia, but that stalled in January. The group is also in discussions about selling SSM in Maryville to a St. Joseph health care operation.