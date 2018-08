A Jefferson City man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to having a bunch of illegal guns.

Prosecutors say Jeremy Roark tried to sell a half dozen of those guns at a pawn shop in town in December. The owner called the cops, and investigators found 50 weapons at Roark’s home, some of them stolen.

Roark, 33, was not allowed to have any guns, since he was already a convicted felon. He is looking at up to ten years in prison.