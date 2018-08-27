Jefferson City Bishop on clergy abuse

(MissouriNet) — Diocese of Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight says one of the priests named in the Pennsylvania grand jury report has ties to mid-Missouri. McKnight tells reporters that Fr. John Pender, who died in 2009, was assigned to the parishes of St. Robert and St. Cornelius in mid-Missouri’s Crocker in the 1970s and 1980s:

McKnight is asking anyone with information about Fr. Pender to call (573) 694-3199. The Pennsylvania grand jury report says that more than 300 priests in that state sexually abused children for seven decades. Bishop McKnight describes sexual abuse of children as “a crime and a sin,” adding that the Diocese of Jefferson City has no tolerance for those who intentionally harm children.