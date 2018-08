It’s the pat on the back your Vietnam Veteran family members never got. The Central Missouri Honor Flight’s Steve Paulsell says one of those veterans left his old ‘jungle boots’ at the Vietnam Wall … as a way to purge the memories of that war.

Our (KWOS) Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Veterans United Home loans is all day Friday. Sending those veterans on the trip to D-C isn’t cheap. It costs about $300 each.