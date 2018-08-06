Lake area killing may be pursued as death penalty case

Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a man charged with a man’s brutal killing at a southwest Missouri campground.
Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey has filed a court notice of intent to seek the death penalty against 39-year-old John Joe Powell. He is accused of beating Mark Johnson of Colorado at the Iguana Campground in Miller County in September 2017.
Investigators believe Powell hit Johnson with a tire iron, stabbed him and dragged him behind a jeep.
Police found Johnson unconscious and tied to the rear of a Jeep. He died about a week after the confrontation.
According to the probable cause statement, Powell and Johnson originally argued over their military service. Powell also became angry after Johnson reportedly threatened his wife.