Looks like lawmakers will return to Capitol next month for special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A top Missouri senator says an expected special legislative session likely will deal with treatment courts and science, technology, engineering and math education.

Republican Assistant Majority Floor Leader Bob Onder in a Thursday email to senators and staff said Gov. Mike Parson is expected to call the special session shortly.

Onder wrote that it’s expected to begin Sept. 10.

Parson vetoed two bills in July that dealt with treatment courts and STEM education.

One bill would have allowed high school computer sciences courses to count toward credits needed for graduation. But Parson said bidding criteria for an online program that was spelled out in the bill appeared tailored for one company.

Parson said a bill that in part dealt with treatment courts appeared unconstitutional because it included multiple subjects.