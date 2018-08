Our movie reviewer Melle at the Movies got a sneak peak this week at a film coming to Capital 8 for some special showings. It’s a movie based on the novel Neither Wolf Nor Dog authored by Kent Nerburn…who also wrote the script for the movie. It’s a trip through the Badlands with the Lakotah Sioux, and one storyteller in particular steals the show. Melle has information on where and when you can see this low budget, high entertainment show in her review, which is posted below.