Michael Brown’s Mother Asks Gov. Parson to Reopen Investigation

The mother of Michael Brown is pressing Missouri’s governor to reopen the investigation into the 2014 police shooting that killed her son in Ferguson and helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement. Lezley McSpadden has launched an online petition calling for Governor Parson to appoint a special prosecutor in the case. She also announced Friday that she’ll run for a seat on the Ferguson City Council. Her son was unarmed when he was fatally shot during a confrontation with Officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014, but Wilson was cleared of any wrongdoing. Governor Parson says he has no legal authority to appoint a special prosecutor in any case.