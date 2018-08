The Moniteau County prosecutor is due in a Macon courtroom today for a pre-trial hearing in the leaving the scene of an accident case against him. Shayne Healea is accused of backing his truck into the wall of Addison’s restaurant in downtown Columbia during Mizzou’s Homecoming weekend in 2014, injuring several diners inside. He’s accused of then driving off. Healea faces charges of assault and fleeing the accident scene. His trial is set for next month.