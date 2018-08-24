Moniteau Prosecutor’s Leaving the scene trial won’t be delayed

The Moniteau County Prosecutor’s trial on charges of leaving the scene of an accident will go on as planned next month. The attorney for Shayne Healea this week asked the judge to delay the trial over a request for trial information in the case. Healea is accused of driving drunk and backing his pickup into the wall of Addison’s Restaurant in Columbia in 2014, injuring four diners inside. Earlier, his attorney tried to get the case thrown out when Columbia Police recorded a phone conversation Healea had with his lawyer after his arrest. The judge denied the latest procedural request.

Healea’s trial will be heard in Macon September 4th.