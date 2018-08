If you work at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital don’t expect an M-U Health Care staffer to ask what you think of your working conditions. The University is in talks to buy St. Marys Hospitals in both Jefferson City and Mexico. A letter of intent spells out that M-U Health Care is barred from talking to current hospital staff during the discussions. University officials say the buyout would allow them to serve one million Mid-Missourians. It could be months before the deal in finalized.