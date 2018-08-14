Morning crash jams up bridge traffic

(JC-PD) — On 08-14-2018 at 7:34 a.m., officers from the Jefferson City Police Department along with additional emergency personnel responded to the westbound Missouri River Bridge for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

The investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet HHR had crashed into the rear of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. The driver of the Chevrolet HHR said he believed he fell asleep on his way home from work and did not stop before crashing into the rear of the Chevrolet pickup that was stopped in traffic. The Chevrolet HHR driver was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Traffic in the westbound lanes was restricted to one lane while emergency crews were on the scene.