A Columbia nurse pleads guilty in federal court to health care fraud, in connection to the death of Carl DeBrodie. Federal prosecutors say Melissa DeLap admitted yesterday (mon) she lied about providing face-to-face health care services to DeBrodie and others with special needs in his Fulton group home from late 2016 to early 2017. DeBrodie had been encased in concrete in a storage unit for months when his body was discovered in April 2017. DeLap is looking at up to ten years in prison.