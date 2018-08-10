New Chief says – ‘shift changes at Cole County ambulance operation’

Cole County’s ambulance service is officially going back to 24 – hour shifts. The Commission approved Chief Matt Lindewirth’s request this week. The move away from 12 – hour staffing will begin by the end of the month. The former director made the move to 12 – hour shifts which resulted some staffers leaving the department. Cole County EMS is also looking to add several paramedics and command staff positions. The 24 – hour shift plan includes raises for paramedics. New Chief Lindewirth comes to Jefferson City from the Charleston, South Carolina area.