** UPDATE ** – Silver Alert CANCELLED — missing Ashland man is safe

An Ashland man has been found safe. Authorities issued an endangered silver advisory overnight for 69-year-old James North. He apparently walked away from his home last (sun) night with his dog. North was found safe this (mon) morning.

previous story —

An Ashland man may be in danger. Authorities issued an endangered silver advisory overnight for 69-year-old James North. He apparently walked away from his home last (sun) night with a yellow Labrador named Bella. North is white, six feet tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He wears glasses, and may have on a dark green shirt, tan pants, and brown leather shoes. His picture is at 939theeagle.com. North has Alzheimer’s.


					
									

								
								
				
				 				

			

		

		

		
		

				

			

			

		

		
		
		
		
				






	

		
