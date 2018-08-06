UPDATE ** – Silver Alert CANCELLED — missing Ashland man is safe

An Ashland man has been found safe. Authorities issued an endangered silver advisory overnight for 69-year-old James North. He apparently walked away from his home last (sun) night with his dog. North was found safe this (mon) morning.

An Ashland man may be in danger. Authorities issued an endangered silver advisory overnight for 69-year-old James North. He apparently walked away from his home last (sun) night with a yellow Labrador named Bella. North is white, six feet tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He wears glasses, and may have on a dark green shirt, tan pants, and brown leather shoes. His picture is at 939theeagle.com. North has Alzheimer’s.