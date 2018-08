The old St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City is set to come down. The city has okayed a permit for demolition to begin. The Farmer Holding Company, the owner of the site, plans to redevelop the property for commercial uses or possibly for a Lincoln University nursing school. The demolition will include the original St. Mary’s building that dates to the early 1900’s. The Farmers plan to use some of the old stone façade in the new construction.