A couple bad crashes yesterday (wed) stopped I-70 traffic for hours east of Columbia.but did not cause any deaths. A fuel tanker was part of a fiery crash near the High Hill exit last (wed) night that forced traffic in both directions to take detours for a while. At least two people were hurt. An Idaho man and a woman in his semi were both seriously hurt yesterday (wed) morning near the Kingdom City exit. The patrol says they rear-ended another semi trying to exit the interstate there.