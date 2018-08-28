UPDATE *** Charges filed in JCMO fatal shooting

(AP) — Authorities say a Jefferson City man has been charged after a deadly shooting outside his home.

Authorities say 23-year-old Charon Session of Jefferson City was found early Monday suffering from several gunshot wounds and he later died from his injuries.

The Cole County Prosecutor charged Alfred Chism with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Chism is being held on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Chisim, who lived at the home, called 911 to report he had shot Session.

Chisim said Session had been verbally harassing him for several days before the shooting.