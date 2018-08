Authorities say they have found an endangered four-year-old boy safe. Witnesses said they may have seen Grayson Darnell in the Russellville area earlier this week with his mother, Julie. Investigators say she took Grayson from his grandparents’ home in Warsaw, even though she does not have legal custody of him. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department said this (wed) morning Grayson and Julie had both been found. Grayson has been taken to a hospital as a precaution. Julie is now in custody.