US Senate race set for November

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sen. Claire McCaskill coasted to the Democratic nomination Tuesday in Republican-dominated Missouri, but GOP challenger Josh Hawley could prove to be one of her toughest opponents in a lengthy political career that also included stints as a state legislator and auditor.

McCaskill’s hopes of winning a third term could depend both on convincing voters she’s sufficiently moderate and that Hawley is too closely tied to President Donald Trump, who is supporting him. That’s not an easy task considering Trump coasted to a 19-percentage point victory in the onetime bellwether state less than two years ago. Republicans consider McCaskill one of their top targets nationwide this fall.