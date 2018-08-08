Voters say: ‘No Thanks’ to Right To Work

(MissouriNet) — Missouri unions have won a major victory in the failure of a Right-to-work measure.

The move by Republicans in the Missouri Legislature to switch Proposition A from November to August in hopes of a favorable turnout has backfired. Right-to-work opponents, including Jack Cardetti, have strongly defeated the measure that would have banned forced union membership or dues as a condition of employment.

Dan Mehan with the Missouri Chamber of Commerce tells Missourinet Right-to-work supporters did not have as big of a war chest.

The last time Right-to-work went before Missouri voters was in 1978.