Why is there a push for 24 – hour shifts for the ambulance crews in Cole County.? Western District Commissioner Kris Scheperle says it may be a ‘generational’ thing for younger staffers … he says they like to pick up other part time jobs on their off days.

New Chief Matt Lindewirth went back to a hybrid model of mainly 24 – hour shifts when he took over the county’s ambulance service. He’s actively recruiting new paramedics and EMT’s.