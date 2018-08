New Federal court documents now say the U.S. Coast Guard believes the captain of the tour boat that sank into Table Rock Lake was negligent and committed misconduct.

The amphibious “Duck Boat” sank in July killing 17 – people.

The U.S. attorney’s office filed motions Wednesday against the captain of another duck boat that made it safely back to shore, alleging that they acted in a “grossly negligent manner,” although the motion doesn’t give the full details of that accusation.