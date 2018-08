The suspect is also in custody after a different manhunt near I-70 east of Columbia. Authorities told us a car crashed between the Williamsburg and Montgomery City exits yesterday (wed) morning. That car may have been stolen out of Boone County. Another car was then reported stolen on Highway N near the interstate crash. We learned last (wed) night the suspect had been caught. We do not know his name yet.

This manhunt was separate from the one that led to the arrests in Callaway County.