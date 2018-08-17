Your Veteran’s Photo = A $5 Honor Flight Donation!

KWOS’ Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Veterans United Home Loans is coming up on August 24th. Our mission is to send World War II, Korea, and Vietnam Veterans to Washington D.C. to see their memorials.

We are honored and humbled to be a part of this incredible event! The best part? All of Mid-Missouri can be a part of it with us!

This year, one way you can help is by submitting a photo of your favorite Veteran below. For each photo submitted, Diamond Pet Foods will donate $5 to The Central Missouri Honor Flight.

Want more ways to donate? Click here & listen to KWOS on Friday, 8/24 from 6A to 6P!

(Depending on your Internet connection, it may take a few seconds for the form to load below.)