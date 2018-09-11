Accused killer pleads before JCMO trial

A guilty plea in a Jefferson City murder on the day the trial was to begin.

Terrance Wynn yesterday (mon) admitted to second degree murder, armed criminal action, and other charges in the 2016 death of Terrance Davis. The 29-year-old Davis was shot on Halloween on Michigan Street. Wynn’s sentencing is in December. The second suspect in the case, Traivon Jefferson, goes on trial for second degree murder in November. Graphic video of the killing from a nearby camera helped officers make the arrests.