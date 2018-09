An Osage County man is looking at charges after he’s caught with stolen property. 34 – year old Drew Buersmeyer was arrested at his Westphalia home Tuesday. Investigators recovered a dump truck, a generator and tools, believed taken from the new Capital City High School work site.

They also say Buersmeyer was driving a stolen truck and trailer with a backhoe on it. They were taken from another Jefferson City job site. Several agencies including Jefferson City Police are working on the case.