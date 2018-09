The fourth suspect arrested over that murder on Columbia’s Sylvan Lane last week is in court this (tue) afternoon. Police said over the weekend Hollie Johnson is now in jail on a second degree murder charge, with a one million dollar bond. Daria Littleton, Richard Nole, and Sarah Davidson are in jail on similar charges. Anthony Neill is still wanted. 31-year-old Randall King was shot and killed at an apartment on Sylvan Lane. Police say it may have been a meth deal gone bad