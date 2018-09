Turns out the former Callaway County Collector was collecting a lot of cash for herself. Pam Oestreich pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday (mon) to embezzling nearly three hundred thousand taxpayer dollars. The Fulton native is looking at about four years in prison. Prosecutors say Oestreich started slipping money in to her personal account in 2015. She resigned this March. She was first elected Callaway County Collector in 2002.