Cole Commissioners part company with the JC Chamber

Cole County Commissioners part ways with the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce .. a move that will cost the Chamber nearly $170,000 a year. Two of the three Commissioners voted to go with the firm of Victory Enterprises / Strategic Capitol Consulting for lobbying and economic development assistance. Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman was the only ‘no’ vote in selecting the new firm. Jefferson City did renew its contract with the Chamber.

The Chamber’s Randy Allen joins us on KWOS Open Air at 8:30.