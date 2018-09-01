Emergency Plane Landing Leads to Federal Fugitive

An investigation regarding an emergency airplane landing in a Cole County field leads to a federal fugitive.

The incident happened on August 13th. After investigating the landing, detectives determined the man provided them with a false name. His real name is Graham McGill and he not only had a suspended pilot’s license, but he was also a federal fugitive. He had been on the run for over 8 years for Conspiracy to Cultivate and Manufacture Marijuana. The investigation also found that he had purchased numerous homes, properties and airplanes in the area.