Florence death toll climbs

(Fox News) — Tropical Storm Florence weakened to a tropical depression early Sunday, but significant portions of North and South Carolina were expected to remain vulnerable to flash flooding and major river flooding, forecasters said.

The further downgrading of what had been a powerful hurricane several days ago came in a 5 a.m. ET Sunday advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

With the update, the NHC also announced that a tropical storm warning stretching from South Santee River, S.C., to Surf City, N.C., had been discontinued, and that no coastal watches or warnings remained in effect.

On Saturday, officials in South Carolina confirmed the state’s first fatality from Florence, bringing the region-wide death toll from the storm to at least 11 — though the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C., was reporting at least 14 deaths.

Police said a 62-year-old woman was killed late Friday when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree that had fallen across Highway 18 near the town of Union.

Capt. Kelly Hughes of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the woman, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene and no passengers were in the vehicle at the time.