The search continues for a lake-area man last seen in Jefferson City. Harold Neeley was last seen yesterday (wed) driving a 2013 Ford Escape hatchback, going north toward Columbia on Highway 63. He was following family members in a different car for a trip to Florida, and went the wrong way. Neeley is a 69-year-old bald white man with a beard. He’s six-foot-one and 170 pounds.