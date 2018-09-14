Hurricane Florence has them running for cover

(Fox News) — Hurricane Florence’s eyewall is onshore in North Carolina on Friday and will make landfall ‘very soon,’ as the Category 1 storm lashed the Carolina coast and appeared ready to cause catastrophic flooding.

The storm was about 10 miles east of Wilmington, N.C., and about 80 miles east-northeast of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Emerald Isle, N.C. recorded 6.3 feet of storm surge “inundation,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 5.5 foot surge of water near Morehead City was also recorded.

Authorities in the coastal city of New Bern, N.C., were working with federal responders to get to 150 people who reported themselves stranded in Florence’s storm surge.