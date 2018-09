An alternative fuel that’s growing in popularity is made right here in Mid – Missouri. And no, it’s not ethanol. Donnell Rehagen is with the National BioDiesel Board based in Jefferson City. He says bio-diesel is finding its way into smaller vehicles.

Much of that bio-diesel is produced at the Mexico Missouri plant. The state is only second to Iowa in national bio-diesel production. In the Midwest, the fuel is made largely from soybean oil or animal processing waste.