JCMO Rep Jay Barnes talks about his role in Greitens case

Eric Greitens’ legal team made a miscalculation trying to discredit the House Select Committee’s report. Committee chairman Representative Jay Barnes of Jefferson City says Greitens’ attorneys tried to claim a tape released by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney exonerated the Governor. Barnes says the committee got a hold of the tape at almost the same time, and debunked Greitens claims.

Barnes says anyone who believes Greitens was railroaded out of office needs to read the complete committee reports. You can hear more from Barnes’ interview at KWOS.com.