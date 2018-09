Jefferson City Police are still searching for a suspect who was trying to steal gear from the site of the new Capital City High School. The officer confronted the man and chased him at the site Saturday. The man pointed a gun at the officer and managed to get away. The officer fell and inured his leg during the chase. The suspect is described as white, with a slender build, wearing a red hoodie and jeans. Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information.