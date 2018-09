Gary Wilbers says it took a real community partnership to ‘steal’ the new Special Olympics Training For Life site away from Columbia. The 32-thousand square foot complex, that was originally planned for Boone County, opened on Jefferson City’s Christy Drive today ..

The $18 million campus includes workout space and classrooms, a wellness clinic and other services for Missouri Special Olympians. It sits on 17 – acres in what was a rock quarry.