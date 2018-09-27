Kavanaugh accuser testifies on the Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) – Christine Blasey Ford says she doesn’t have any political motivation for coming forward with accusations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were teenagers.

Ford is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the accusations.

When Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii asked Ford about her motive for appearing, Ford said she’d been trying to get the information on the alleged assault to the committee while there was still a list of potential high court nominees.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegation, and he’s set to address the committee later Thursday.