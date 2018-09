KWOS and Jefferson Bank team up to treat the lunch ladies at St. Peter’s School. T.J. Ralston from the bank (right) brings breakfast for Magdelyn Schmitz and her cafeteria crew. They are our first winners in the Breakfast For Your Business giveaway. You could be next as KWOS and Jefferson Bank stop by with breakfast for you and ten of your co-workers. Sign up here at KWOS.com.