Looking back on 9 – 11

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – President Donald Trump is marking 17 years since the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil by visiting the Pennsylvania field that became a Sept. 11 memorial.

Trump and his wife, Melania, were participating in Tuesday’s somber remembrance in Shanksville. It’s where a California-bound commercial airliner crashed on Sept. 11, 2001, after the 40 passengers and crew members learned what was happening and attempted to regain

Nearly 3,000 people died on 9/11 when other airplanes were flown into New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in an attack planned by al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Nearly a decade later, bin Laden was killed in May 2011 during a U.S. military operation ordered by President Barack Obama.

Trump, a New York native making his first visit as president to the Shanksville site, will focus on honoring the many lives that were lost that day.

“Certainly the focus will be on remembering that horrific day and remembering the lives that were lost, and certainly honoring the individuals who were not only lost that day, but also put their lives of the line to help in that process,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Trump observed the solemn anniversary for the first time as president last year. He and the first lady led a moment of silence at the White House accompanied by aides and administration officials at the exact time that hijackers flew the first of two airplanes into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers.