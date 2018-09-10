Make plans now for Project Pink Party 2018 with KWOS

Project: Pink Party – RSVP Today
Join KWOS for Project: Pink Party at The Millbottom in Jefferson City, Mo on October 25th!
RSVP today and learn more about Project: Pink Party at projectpinkparty.com!
You’re not going to want to miss out on this Project: Pink Party event in Jefferson City, Mo on Thursday, October 25, 2017 from 6pm – 9pm!
The Project: Pink Party is a one-day event dedicated to the celebration of women in the Jefferson City, Mo area. Enjoy the ultimate ladies night out at The Millbottom with friends and family while indulging in drinks and appetizers, shop, mingle, dance and so much more!
This fun event is for women (ages 21 and older only) to shop, dine, drink, dance and have fun!
Highlights:
- Unlimited FREE Drinks & Food
- Dining & Dancing
- Prize drawing throughout the evening
- Delicious food from local establishments
- Live DJ and entertainment
- Shopping ideas and gifts
- Benefiting a great cause: Community Breast Care Project
Details:
- Presale tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door on the day of the event.
- Must be 21+ years old or older to attend.
- Buy Tickets Now!
Giveaways:
- Prize for Reflections Salon
- Prize for Jason Dunnville Dentistry
- Gift card from Goodrich Quality Theater
- Break the Code Escape Room Gift Card
- Snob Shop Gift Card
- Prize from Color Street Nails
- Kendra Scott Piece (PENIDNG)
- Lost Valley Resort Weekend Getaway
- More to come!!!
Featured Sponsors
- Tamara Hopkins
- Reinhardt Circle
- Lost Valley Lake Resort
- H. Scheppers Distributing Company
- More to come!!
The event will feature hundreds of women from all of Mid-Missouri gathering for a fun night out with portions of door proceeds going to Community Breast Care Project.
Sponsored by Dr. Tamara Hopkins
The Community Breast Care Project is a not-for-profit foundation created for the purpose of supporting women of central Missouri. Their mission is to provide educational, financial and emotional support to the Central Missouri community regarding awareness of breast health and breast cancer treatment. All money stays in Mid-Missouri.